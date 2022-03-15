After many states now UP also announces 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free

After several BJP ruled states declared 'The Kashmir Files' tax free now Uttar Pradesh also declared the movie tax free, UP CM Yogi Aditynath on Tuesday said "In Uttar Pradesh, The Kashmir Files film has been made tax-free." Other states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, and Haryana also declared the movie tax-free.

However, in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery is still yet to announce the movie tax-free in the state, demanding the same BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the legislative assembly said to make the movie tax free. Not only this BJP MLA Ram Kadam warned if the movie isn't made tax-free in the state, then all Hindus will protest on the streets.

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.