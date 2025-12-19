After Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour to skip 'Stranger Things' finale event

Los Angeles [US], December 19 : Amid reports surrounding actor David Harbour's "erratic behaviour", the 'Stranger Things' star will skip out on attending the Netflix show's grand finale event, as per People.

Harbour, who was scheduled to attend the 'Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration' in New York, has not been listed as an expected attendee. He is also not a part of the screening and conversation on the venue's website.

According to People, David Harbour will not be present at the event due to a "scheduling conflict."

The development comes at a time when the series' leading star, Millie Bobby Brown, has also stepped out of attending the event due to a recent injury.

David Harbour has lately been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Previously, speculations about Millie Bobby Brown filing a harassment report against him gained momentum; however, the duo eventually cleared the air at the 'Stranger Things' UK premiere.

Brown also praised her longtime co-star, who plays her on-screen father figure Jim Hopper, and said, "It's been amazing. We're so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to both of us, and to everyone here. This has been the last 10 years of our lives," as quoted by Deadline.

On the other hand, a video of Harbour also surfaced online showing him running down the street with a bar patron's hat in an altercation. According to TMZ, the actor threw the hat to the ground and enquired about the Iraq War before he fell to his knees in prayer.

A source explained, "David has always been honest about managing his bipolar disorder. Wouldn't be surprised if that's what he's dealing with here, after working non-stop all year and having his personal life under public scrutiny. That would be stressful for anyone, but even more so for someone who is bipolar."

David Harbour is currently seen on the fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things'. Days after the release of Volume 1, fans are eagerly awaiting the second volume, which will be dropped on December 25.

The trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2 was recently unveiled, showing the Hawkins residents waging a war against Vecna and his army of Demogorgons from the Upside Down.

The finale will be out on New Year's Eve.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor