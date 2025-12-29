After Mumbai Schedule, Drishyam 3 Heads to Goa for a Month Long Shoot from 8th January

The anticipation around Drishyam 3 has entered an exciting new phase as Jaideep Ahlawat officially joins the franchise as the film moves from Mumbai schedule to a crucial leg in Goa. Known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, Jaideep Ahlawat’s addition brings a compelling new energy to the Drishyam universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds. Filming in Goa is set to commence from 8th January with the schedule expected to continue till end of February.

The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller. Will Vijay Salgaonkar outwit the system once again, or will the future hold consequences beyond imagination? Audiences will discover the answers on Drishyam Day.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.