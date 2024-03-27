After Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Lamborghini Seized in Chennai, Faces Hefty Penalty

Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqi and now Anurag Dobhal Bigg boss 17 contestant is in legal trouble. Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider was a part of Bigg Boss 17 won by Munawar Faruqi. Recently he revealed that he had to pay 3.5 cr fine for his brand-new Lamborghini car.

In the video, he shared that his car was confiscated, and he was upset about it. He mentioned that he had to pay a penalty of Rs 3-3.5 crore. He explained that his car was stopped by STO authorities while being transported on a truck due to incomplete documentation. The STO seized the truck and his car, despite having all the necessary papers. He expressed his frustration in the video.

IPL Shoot with Suresh Raina

Anurag Dobhal travelled to Chennai to film a special segment with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. He captured this unique shoot while driving his luxurious Lamborghini. Following the shoot, Anurag planned to head to Mumbai for a new project. However, a sudden opportunity in Delhi emerged, leading him to transport his Lamborghini to the capital on a flatbed truck. Anurag shared with his followers that each flatbed shipment cost over Rs. 2.5 lakh. He showcased the loading process of his car onto the truck in his vlog.

Bigg Boss, Everyone's Bad Time Starts: Elvish Yadav

Few days back Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav got bail in snake venom case. On Tuesday, night Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi got detained and now UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Lamborghini got seized. Elvish took X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote a post that say After winning Big Boss Everyone's Bad Times Starts.