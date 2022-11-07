After quitting YRF Talent, Ranveer Singh joins Collective Artists Network

Superstar Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network. Singh was formerly managed by Yash Raj Films' YRF Talent Management and has parted ways with them amicably, reports 'Variety.

This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other,” the source quote read.

Collective Artists Network, formerly known as Kwan, had a four-year joint venture with CAA that ended in 2016 when Kwan bought out CAA’s stake in the company. Ranveer is currently gearing up for his next release, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. This will be Ranveer’s third feature collaboration with the filmmaker after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.