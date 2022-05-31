After Sidhu Moosewala, is Singer Mika Singh Lawrence Bishnoi’s next target?

The brutal murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by a group of men in broad daylight has sent shock waves within the entertainment industry. Now after the gruesome incident, singer Mika Singh's security has been tightened in Jodhpur where he is shooting his reality TV show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. According to India Today report, cops are stationed outside Hotel The Ummed where the singer and his entourage is staying. DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav told India Today, "We have increased the security of Mika Singh, although he did not make a request for extra protection. It is a step we have taken as a precaution after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala."

Speaking with India Today TV, Mika revealed, "Four years ago he (Moosewala) used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time. Just last week he came to Mumbai. He told me that he could roam freely in Mumbai, without any security. I asked him to move to Mumbai in the future.""He was a huge star. In just three years, he had made such a huge name for himself. Not just in Punjab, he had a fan following across the world. He used to write about true things in his songs. Is being successful a crime? His songs had an attitude in them. But Moose Wala himself wasn’t like that. People liked such songs of his and so he made them. The police and the government should take strict action," he said.Moosewala was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon amid an ocean of family members, friends and fans paying their last respects and bidding him a tearful goodbye. He was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted as per PTI.