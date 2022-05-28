After Texas mass shooting, Harry Styles comes out in support of ending gun violence

Harry Styles has joined the fight to end gun violence following two horrific mass shootings in the United States in the past two weeks, announcing on Instagram on Friday, that his upcoming North American tour will partner with the nonprofit organization 'Everytown for Gun Safety.'

In a statement on Instagram, Styles wrote, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas."

"On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items," he added.

According to the press release, Styles will donate proceeds from the tour, along with Live Nation matching, equal to more than USD 1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Fund, as per reports from Billboard.

He then shared the statistics from Everytown, stating that the gun was "a leading cause of death for American children and teens". The post also encouraged fans to send the text "ACT" to 64433 to participate in the Everytown mission.

"End gun violence," Styles captioned the post.

On May 24, an 18-year-old shooter enrolled at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. The tragic slaughter of innocent children, allegedly shot by a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist who opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, targeted and killed black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary School took place almost 10 years later, after a 20-year-old gunner killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

As per Billboard, the incident marks United States' 27th school shooting so far this year, which has also seen 212 mass shooting incidents in 145 days so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

