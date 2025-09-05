Ahana S. Kumra on ‘Rise & Fall’: Facing off with Arjun Bijlani is only the beginning

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Aahana S Kumra, who has officially entered Rise & Fall as a contestant, said that her face off with Arjun Bijlani in the show is only the beginning.

A new video of the show captures a fiery face-off between Arjun and Aahana, packed with quick jabs, playful digs, and a clear message.

Speaking about stepping into the reality arena, Aahana said: “I’ve hosted a reality show before, but participating in one is a journey I’m looking forward to, and Rise & Fall presented itself as the perfect opportunity to take on a new adventure.”

She shared that the show is going to keep the audiences on edge as it's unpredictable.

“The narrative of the show is raw, unpredictable, and will keep fans on the edge as the twists and turns unfold. Facing off with Arjun Bijlani is only the beginning, I look forward to challenging the participants and enjoying the view from the penthouse while the workers hustle in the basement,” she added.

From September 6, 16 celebrities will be thrown into two extreme worlds – the lavish penthouse of the Rulers and the bare-basics basement of the Workers.

The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall.

The show draws from an internationally celebrated concept and gives it an Indian flavour. It is hosted by Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered opinions and sharp insights.

The contestants of the show will share the same space for 42 days. It features 16 celebrities from different walks of life including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.

Contestants who will be seen in the show include names such as Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit and Kiku Sharda among twelve other celebrity players from a mix of different industries.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall has been licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The show is set to drop on September 6, 2025 on Amazon MX Player.

