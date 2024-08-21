Ahead of 69th birthday, Chiranjeevi visits Tirumala to seek blessings of Lord Balaji with family

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 : Ahead of his 69th birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday reached Tirumala along with his family for darshan of Lord Balaji.

Clad in a casual t-shirt and jeans, Chiranjeevi received a warm welcome at Tirumala's hotel and he was accompanied by his mother and wife.

Chiranjeevi is going to celebrate his 69th birthday on August 22.

And wanted to start this special day by seeking blessings of Lord Balaji at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala.

Fans have already started celebrating the megastar's birthday.

One of his fans prayed for Chiranjeevi and his family at Tirupati temple.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audience with his versatile acting skills.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Chiranjeevi received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on May 9.

