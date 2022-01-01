Ahead of 83's poor performance, Ranveer Singh now wants to work with South industry directors
83 actor Ranveer Singh in his recent interview said he would love to work with South directors as it ...
83 actor Ranveer Singh in his recent interview said he would love to work with South directors as it will be a new challenge for him, he quoted "I think it would be very difficult. My wife Deepika (Padukone) is now doing a multi-lingual film. She comes back and tells me about the process and how it's not the easiest thing. I never say never and I'm most certainly open to the possibilities. I think it would be quite exciting because I always relish a new challenge."
He further said, "I know Hindi and English. But to act in a different language altogether is almost many steps ahead of just imbibing an accent. I think it would be tremendously exciting. I find so many filmmakers who work in Telugu, Tamil, and even Malayalam cinema very exciting. I love their movies. And I would love to work with them and if it means picking up a new language, I'd totally be up for it."
The actor also said that he is fascinated with linguistics and, "The different sounds, sentence structures, meanings, and the emphasis - everything is different in every language and I'm very inclined to linguistics. So I think it would be an exciting new challenge," said Ranveer.