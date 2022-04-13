Ahead of D-Day, 'KGF: Chapter 2' song 'Sulthan' hits the speakers

Mumbai, April 13 Even as fans wait impatiently for 'KGF: Chapter 2' to land in theatres on Thursday, the makers have given them another reason to celebrate.

'Sulthan' - a song from the movie is releasing on Wednesday. The energetic number highlights film's star Yash's charm and allure.

The songs for the film have been written by Shabbir Ahmed. Apart from the superbly scripted action sequences, a well-crafted playlist of songs is believed to be an asset to 'KGF 2'. The pan-India movie is the second and final instalment of the 'KGF' series.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor