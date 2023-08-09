Ahead of 'Jailer' release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Ahead of the release of the film 'Jailer', legendary actor Rajinikanth went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.

Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai Airport before leaving for his trip.

Rajinikanth revealed on various occasions that he used to visit the Himalayas often. But the superstar was unable to visit the Himalayas for the past four years due to various reasons, including the corona pandemic.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

In the video, two different avatars of Rajinikanth's persona 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian were revealed.

In the film, Superstar portrays the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

