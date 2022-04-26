Ahmed Khan took inspiration from late Saroj Khan for 'Heropanti 2'

Mumbai, April 26 Director, writer, producer, choreographer Ahmed Khan spoke about how he rehearsed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to turn him into Laila, the main antagonist in his own directorial 'Heropanti 2' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Ahmed Khan said that he was inspired by Saroj Khan's hand movements when he asked Nawazuddin to use his wrist and hand to play Laila.

"I have learned the art of dance and expressions from Saroj ji. Her expressions were brilliant! Whenever she used to dance, there was magic in her hands. A small part of her skills have been passed down to me and so I have achieved such success!", said Ahmed Khan.

He later danced to the song 'Choli Ke Peeche'. Archana Puran Singh then added: "This was actually a tribute to Saroj ji!"

Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and director Kapil Verma are coming to promote their film 'Om: The Battle Within'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

