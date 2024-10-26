"Aim beyond me": Rihanna encourages young fan to dream big

Washington [US], October 26 : In a heartwarming exchange, popstar Rihanna shared empowering advice with a seven-year-old fan, inspiring her to dream big while celebrating the launch of her new sneaker line for children.

The exchange took place as part of the promotion for Rihanna's new Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker line for children.

As the young fan giggled and stated her aspiration, Rihanna gently placed her hand on the girl's shoulder, responding, "Oh no, you got to be better than Rihanna."

The 36-year-old superstar humorously added, "Rihanna? That's late. By the time you grow up, I'm going to be vintage. Antique," as per E! News.

When the fan asked for advice, Rihanna encouraged her to "aim for the stars" and not to limit her ambitions.

"Don't aim for me. Aim beyond me. You're going to be fantastic," she said, imparting a powerful message to the younger generation.

She continued, "I want you guys to always be greater, better, smarter, and change the world in ways that we couldn't have," as per E! News.

In an interview with E! News, Rihanna discussed her new sneaker line, revealing that while her two young children, RZA and Riot, are too young to directly influence design choices, they did play a role in creating a user-friendly product.

"They did help me figure out how to make it easier to put shoes on kids," she explained, adding, "I had to take my time in redesigning it to make it something that us moms can get onto you guys without you guys being annoyed."

Additionally, Rihanna confirmed her attendance at this year's Met Gala, where her longtime partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky, will serve as co-chair, as per E! News.

Other notable co-chairs for the prestigious event include Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and honorary chair LeBron James.

The theme for this year's gala will be the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

When asked about their red carpet plans, Rihanna seemed to share the curiosity of many, stating, "He didn't tell me anything. All we have planned is to be there."

