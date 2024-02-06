Air Force Officer Sends Legal Notice Over Hrithik-Deepika Kissing Scene in 'Fighter' Film

An Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, has issued a legal notice against Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest movie 'Fighter' due to a kissing scene featuring actors wearing Indian Air Force uniforms. Das claims that the scene is disrespectful to the IAF. The film's storyline centers on two elite fighter pilots, Patty (played by Roshan) and Pragnya (played by Padukone), stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. The plot unfolds against the backdrop of a terrorist attack, with the protagonists eventually falling in love. Additionally, the movie touches upon real-life events such as the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is based on a story he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor play lead roles in the first installment of the aerial actioner.Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been receiving love from fans and industry colleagues. Recently, R Madhavan shared an appreciation note on X (formerly Twitter). The actor wrote, "Siddharth Anand - What an extraordinary film Fighter is ...with brilliant work by all concerned ... Take a bow the entire cast and crew…You guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today." He also tagged Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in his tweet.

