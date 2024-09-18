Airport spotting: Kiara makes style statement in black leather jacket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Kiara Advani made heads turn with her latest airport look.

On Wednesday, she arrived at the Mumbai airport in full fashionista mode. Donning a chic co-ord set and the hottest black leather jacket, the 'Kabir Singh' star happily posed for shutterbugs.

She elevated her look with stylish glasses and white sneakers, giving a rather monochromatic and well-thought-out appeal.

This look of Kiara was enough to steal the attention of her fans. In no time, they flooded social media with compliments for Kiara.

"She is looking so hot," an Instagram user commented.

"Full gangsta vibes," another fan wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kiara's work front, she is all set to be seen with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in 'War 2'. An official announcement is still awaited.

Kiara is also a part of Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer'. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also a part of 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.

In August 2023, Farhan in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorised it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role earlier.

