Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya jet off for New Year Celebration

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya are off for a family getaway. The three of them were clicked at the airport yesterday as they were seen making their way inside. Dressed up in cosy and comfortable attire, the family seemed excited to take a break. While Abhishek was seen wearing a grey tracksuit with yellow accents, wife Aishwarya wore a black jacket with matching trousers.

On the other hand, Aaradhya was seen wearing a pink hoodie with trousers.On the workfront, Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has Ghoomer, with Saiyami Kher in his kitty.