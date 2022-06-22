Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen to grace Karan Johar's talk show together?

Karan Johar will be back with the new season of his talk show Koffee with Karan soon. Now, as per a report, in Telly Chakkar, former beauty queens, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will be gracing the seventh season of the show. Reportedly, this will be the first time the beauty queens will be interviewed together. Filming for season 7 of the talk show is already underway and Karan recently announced that it will officially begin streaming from 7 July onwards.

Citing sources, the report revealed that the two bonafide beauty queens, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have always been pitted against each other. They haven't even given an interview in recent decades. Thus, their coming together for the very first time will be monumental of sorts. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next feature in 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' helmed by Mani Ratnam while Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of her web show 'Aarya'.

