Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grilled for 5 hours by ED in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clicked exiting the Enforcement Directorate’s office on Monday evening, after five hours of questioning. She was summoned by the ED in connection with the Panama Papers case. ANI posted a video of the actress exiting the investigating agency’s Delhi office. Dressed in an all-black attired, Aishwarya sported shades and mask as she made her way out amid the media frenzy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Panama Papers case.

Aishwarya appeared before the central agency's Delhi office after she had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name featured in the list of 500 Indians who were named in the Panama Papers in which 11.5 million tax documents were leaked, exposing several world leaders and celebrities who had allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya's father-in-law, was also named in the list.

