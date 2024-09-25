Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai after making grand appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : After stealing everyone's attention with her magical presence at the Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aishwarya and Aaradhya could be seen exiting the airport with big smiles on their faces. The mother-daughter jodi was twinning in black.

Aishwarya opted for a black sweatshirt and matching trousers, layered with a stylish trench coat. Her daughter looked adorable in a cute panda sweatshirt and matching black trousers.

Speaking of her look at Paris Fashion Week, the 'Jodha Akbar' star walked the ramp in a red outfit with a billowing silhouette, from the shelves of Mossi.

Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste'.

She was one of the showstoppers as a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador and she truly stole the show, showcasing her timeless elegance and poise.

Alia, who recently joined the L'Oreal family, also walked the runway at the Paris Fashion Week.

Alia wore a bespoke corset featuring a swan's head and the body of a serpent, curated by designer Gaurav Gupta. She paired the silver bustier with black sharara trousers.

Stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede also turned showstoppers for L'Oreal show.

Neetu Kapoor attended the show as a part of the audience to cheer for her daughter-in-law Alia.

Neetu Kapoor posted a video clip on her Instagram stories, featuring Alia and Andie MacDowell owning the runway.

In her caption, Neetu proudly wrote, "We screamed the loudest." Alia walked the ramp alongside stars like Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner, Brazilian model Luma Grothe, and Ethiopian actress-model Liya Kebede.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a series of pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.She wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt."

While Aishwarya returned to India last night, Alia is still there in Paris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor