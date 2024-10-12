Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on birthday with throwback image featuring Aaradhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : As it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on Friday, his daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya penned an adorable post for him.

Aishwarya took to Instagram and dropped a throwback photo featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with Big B.

"Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji (heart, cake and flower emojis). God Bless always (evil eye emoji)," she captioned the post.

In the image, Big B is seen hugging his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, also wished Big B on social media. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback picture. In the snap, a little Navya can be seen with her grandfather. She wished him, "Happy Birthday Nana."

On his 82nd birthday, Big B even came outside his house Jalsa to greet his fans.

The superstar was greeted with cheers as devoted admirers came together to show their love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

