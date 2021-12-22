Aishwarya Rai shares heartwarming note to mark her parents wedding anniversary

A day before her parents' wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle.

The 48-year-old actor who is extremely close to her parents shared a throwback picture of them on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the picture, the former Miss World wrote, "Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa LOVE YOU and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings... always," adding a string of heart-emoticons to it.

In November, Aishwarya also posted a photo of her late dad remembering him on his birth anniversary. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa LOVE YOUUU ETERNALLY."

The 'Devdas' actor lost her father Krishnaraj Rai in 2017.

For the unversed, Aishwarya's latest post also marks her first social media activity after the Enforcement Directorate probe in the Panama Papers leak case.

On December 20, the actor appeared before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. She was questioned by the ED officials for nearly five hours.

She deposed before the investigators following the summons issued by the federal agency against her to join the probe.

The ED recorded the statement of the 48-year-old actor in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation.

The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sources in the agency informed that Aishwarya was summoned earlier too but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

( With inputs from ANI )

