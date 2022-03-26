Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops her ex-husband Dhanush's name from her Instagram, fans get heartbroken

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush who just got separated on January 17, 2022, are making headlines again. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth just dropped her ex-husband's name from her Instagram handle, previously it was Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, now she changed to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Watching this fans got really heartbroken and expressed their emotions through comments. However, they also said in the comments that they understand their choice of her relationship. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation news on their social media handles in 2022, they said “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwarya and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

The two got married in 2004 and carried their relationship for 18years. But the ex-couple are still on good terms.

