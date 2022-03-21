Ajay Devgan calls Amitabh Bachchan a legend, after reuniting with him in ‘Runway 34'

Ajay Devgn's ‘Runway 34' is all set to take the industry by storm as the film stars many veteran celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani. Talking about the film during the trailer launch event Ajay Devgan said “I had read the script almost 2 years ago from Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan. That time I felt like it needed some changes which I had suggested to them. Although we were supposed to meet for the project later then it had completely slipped out of our minds. Then during the lockdown, it hit me to check on the script and that’s how it happened. It’s based on one true incident, of course a few things have been dramatised.”

“When I want to make a film I make sure that it’s not taking the easy road. It has been a challenge to work on creating the visuals of the film,” he added.

On being asked about sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Devgan said “I have known Amit ji ever since I was a kid on the sets. He has always been loving towards me. We have worked on 7-8 films. While this may sound cliché but I have never seen anyone as talented, professional actors, like him who is working at his age with the same amount of dedication and energy. I always get to learn and get inspired by him to work better. He is a legend.”

Talking about the challenges her faced during shoot, Devgan said “The difficult part is the storytelling of the film based on the subject you are trying to bring to the table. While technicality is all about supporting the film narration, it all comes down to film writing where one must pay attention to small details. Once you hit the shooting floors, you have to make sure to cover a lot of things within a limited time, that is a challenge.”