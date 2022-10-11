Ajay Devgn announces new film with director Neeraj Pandey

October 11, 2022

Ajay Devgn, has  announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey of Baby fame. Taking to Instagram, the `Singham` actor ...

Ajay Devgn announces new film with director Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn, has  announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey of Baby fame. Taking to Instagram, the `Singham` actor shared a post on his story which he captioned, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start a film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film `Drishyam 2` alongside Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, is a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor`s sports period film Maidaan which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial `Bholaa.'

