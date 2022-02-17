Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Drishyam 2, shares first look from sets

Superstar Ajay Devgn has begin shooting for Jeethu Joseph's superhit Malayalam remake Drishyam 2. Taking to Twiter, Ajay shared a still from the sets of Drishyam 2 wherein he was seen discussing a scene with co-star Shriya and director Abhishek Pathak. Taking over the director's seat for 'Drishyam 2', Abhishek Pathak, who is a National Awardee added, "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr. Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Ajay Devgn stated that he is elated to be a part of Drishyam 2 and that he is looking forward to the movie. “I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen,” he added. Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar and Nandini Salgaonkar in the film. Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar's Rudra.



