Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar on completing 30 years in Bollywood : Hope you set new records



Akshay Kumar recently completed 30 years in the world of showbiz. Now, Ajay Devgn has congratulated the actor on the special occasion. The RRR actor, shared a picture with Akshay and penned a sweet note that read: "Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you. @akshaykumar.

Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you 👏@akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/H4gOyNh6Qr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 5, 2022

"Sharing his thoughts on his 3 decades in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar mentioned, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. (sic)."Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, Selfiee, Untitled Soorarai Pottru remake. Ajay, on the other hand, will feature in Maidaan, Drishyam 2, Thank God and Bholaa. The actor was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which failed at the box-office.