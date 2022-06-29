Ajay Devgn express excitement after Kajol gets invited to be a part of Oscars panel

Bollywood actress Kajol, Tamil actor Suriya and three others from the Indian film industry have been added to the members’ list of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. . Besides Kajol and Suriya, Writing with Fire directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti are among the 397 new members invited this year by the Academy. Now Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to congratulate his actress wife on her latest achievement.

Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud.



Also congrats to all the other invitees ⭐ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees.”In a statement shared on its website, the Academy late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. “The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States,” the Academy said in the statement. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay recently wrapped up Drishyam 2. . The thriller also features an eclectic cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.