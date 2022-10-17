Ajay Devgn gets tear eyed as he remembers late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

The trailer for Drushyam 2 was unveiled on Monday afternoon. The suspense thriller is the sequel to the 2015 Hindi film and a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film. Starring Ajay Devgn Tabu, and Shriya Saran, part one was a sleeper hit, directed by Nishikant Kamat. The filmmaker died in 2020 at the age of 50. At the trailer launch event, Ajay remembered the late filmmaker.

Drishyam 2 sees Abhishek Pathak take over the direction duties. Nishikant suffered from cirrhosis, to which he succumbed in August 2020 at the age of 50. When Ajay took the stage at the trailer launch of Drishyam 2 in Goa, he first spoke about Nishikant. "I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part. Without him, this wasn't possible," a visibly moved Ajay said.

The director, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31, 2020. In a statement, the hospital said that Kamat was admitted with complaint of fever and excessive fatigue. “It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension,” the statement read.