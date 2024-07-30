Ajay Devgn hails Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 30 : Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lauded shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture of Manu and Sarabjot from Paris Olympics and wrote, "Taking the term 'eyes on the prize' to whole new level and we are loving it...Here's hoping we get to see many more medals to follow @bhakermanu@sarabjotsingh30."

Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

With this medal, India's medal tally has increased to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match.Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.

Talking to JioCinema after her medal win, Bhaker said, "Okay, so after Tokyo, I was very disappointed and how the events turned out to be for me was not very good. It took me a long time to overcome that. However, I came back stronger. So what is now is what matters. The past shall remain in the past."

