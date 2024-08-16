Ajay Devgn hoists Tricolor in London with 'Son of Sardar 2' team

Mumbai, Aug 16 Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of 78th Independence Day in the United Kingdom, along with the team of his upcoming movie 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he has 12 million followers, and shared a Reel video, in which we can see him unfurling the National Flag along with the crew of the movie. In the video, we can see him wearing a white tee-shirt, blue jacket and trousers.

The post is captioned as: "Away from home, family, and our country on this special day, but celebrating India's greatness, spirit, and the strength of our people from here feels just as meaningful and powerful. Happy Independence Day from TEAM #SOS2".

He gave the music of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' by A R Rahman to his post.

The Padma Shri recipient actor started his acting career in 1991 alongside Madhoo in the action romance 'Phool Aur Kaante'. Directed by Kuku Kohli, the movie also starred Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri.

He has then been a part of movies like 'Divya Shakti', 'Dil Hai Betaab', 'Dilwale', 'Vijaypath', 'Hulchul', 'Gundaraj', 'Diljale', 'Ishq', 'Major Saab', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Raju Chacha', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'Gangaajal'.

Ajay also appeared in 'Zameen', 'LOC Kargil', 'Khakee', 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Raajneeti', 'Son of Sardaar', 'Singham', 'Raid', Bhuj: The Pride of India', 'RRR', 'Runway 34', 'Drishyam'.

He was last seen in biographical sports drama 'Maidaan', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. Ajay plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962.

Ajay also starred in romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

He next has 'Singham Again', 'Raid 2', and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor