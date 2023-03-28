Ajay Devgn shares new poster of 'Maidaan', teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Double surprise for Ajay Devgn fans as on the release date of action film 'Bholaa', the teaser of his next 'Maidaan' will be out on same day. On Tuesday, the actor shared a new poster along with an announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay treated fans with new poster of 'Maidaan'.

Ajay can be seen donning an intense avatar in the poster.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. #Maidaan mein utrega saara India. Teaser out on 30th March."

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is touted as a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers faced a lot of problems this year as well. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Gajraj Rao and Boman Ir are also a part of the film.

The film is slated to release on June 23, 2023.

Talking about 'Bholaa', it is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The films also star Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor