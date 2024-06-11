Ajay Devgn, Tabu announce trailer date of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' in interesting way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : After the teaser, makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' are all set to unveil the official trailer.

On Tuesday, Tabu shared an interesting image on his Instagram to intrigue the audience.

The poster features a man and woman sitting facing the sea. The image depicts the romance between the couple.

Sharing the poster, "Pakka na? Koi humko alag toh nahi karega na?"

Tabu received a sweet response from Ajay Devgn and was followed by director Neeraj Pandey by announcing the trailer release date on June 13.

Ajay commented, "Hum check kiye the, abhi tak koi paida nahin hua hai."

Confirming the trailer date, Neeraj Pandey wrote in Tabu's comment section, "Can't wait for you all to watch the trailer of this epic love story on 13th June."

As soon as the trailer news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait."

Another user commented, "Finally getting something from the movie."

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ajay shared the teaser of the film.

In the teaser, Ajay and Tabu are seen celebrating Holi together. They play with colours and hug each other. Ajay is also shown in action mode wearing a prison uniform and standing in the rain outside the jail.

He captioned it with, "Dushman the hum hi apne.... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024."

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2024.

The musical romantic drama also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sayaji Shinde.

The promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar winning composer MM Kreem. Lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

