Ajay Devgn to unveil ‘Bholaa’ second teaser

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Bholaa’ is all set to unveil the second teaser of the film soon. The action packed second teaser of Bholaa is all set to release on 24th January.Bholaa is arriving on 30th March 2023. Watch the movie at a theatre near you in 3D and IMAX.

Bholaa’ is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’ and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.” Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.Previously, the makers of ‘Bholaa’ unveiled the first teaser of the film. ‘Bholaa’ marks Ajay’s fourth directorial film after ‘U, Me aur Hum’ in 2008, ‘Shivaay in 2016, and ‘Runwav 34’ in 2022.