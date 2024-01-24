Ajay Devgn Unveils First Look of Upcoming Supernatural Thriller 'Shaitaan'

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has given fans a sneak peek into his upcoming movie, 'Shaitaan,' by releasing the first look poster on his Instagram handle. The poster, shared on Wednesday, showcases Devgn in an intense gaze, alongside the equally captivating R Madhavan, who sports an evil smile. Jyotika, making her return to Bollywood after 25 years, is also featured prominently.

In a caption accompanying the post, Ajay Devgn revealed that the teaser for 'Shaitaan' is scheduled to drop tomorrow, January 25, building anticipation among eager fans. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as users shared their reactions, expressing eagerness for the movie's release.

"Shaitaan," a supernatural thriller, is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. The film, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is directed by Vikas Bahl. Scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, the movie marks Jyotika's comeback to Hindi cinema after making a name for herself in the South Indian film industry.

Apart from "Shaitaan," Ajay Devgn has a packed schedule, with the much-anticipated "Singham 3" (Singham Again) directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, Devgn is gearing up for "Raid 2" and eagerly awaiting the release of his sports-centric film, "Maidaan."

Addressing the significance of "Maidaan," Devgn emphasized its status as one of his best films. The production team is ensuring a grand release, with international studios handling the film's VFX, aiming for a seamless cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await the teaser for "Shaitaan," Ajay Devgn's diverse film lineup promises an exciting cinematic journey in the coming months.

