Ajay Devgn wishes 'Maidaan' director Amit Sharma on birthday, says "keep achieving your goals"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : 'Maidaan' director Amit Sharma is celebrating his birthday today. On this special occasion, actor Ajay Devgn penned a special post for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ajay shared a picture of himself and Amit from the sets.

The image captured Ajay Devgn dressed in a white shirt teamed with beige pants and a printed tie. He can seen looking at Amit, while the director posing for the camera.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamitrsharma. Wishing you continued success and the vision to keep achieving your goals."

Ajay-starrer is running in theatres.

The film raked in Rs 7.25 cr at the box office on the opening day, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers... Biz at urban centres in particular should've multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark... Wed previews + Thu Rs 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Maidaan enjoys glorious word of mouth, but that needs to convert into footfalls, especially over the weekend... In fact, a miraculous turnaround on Sat - Sun is a must... Let's see how its biz pans out in the next couple of days," he wrote on X.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor