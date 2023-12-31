Ajay Devgn wraps 2023 with unseen fam-jam pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday wished everyone a 'Happy New Year' and also dropped several unseen pictures of himself with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year."

In one of the images, he can be seen holding baby Yug in his arms.

He also dropped pictures with his wife Kajol and their daughter Nysa.

In another image, he can be seen cycling with his nephews in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film was composed by the renowned and celebrated music director MM Kreem.The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024. Apart from that, he also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

