Ajay, Kajol share adorable pictures to celebrate son Yug's 14th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug turned 14 on Friday. Marking his special day, his parents shared a special post.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted adorable pictures featuring himself and Yug.

Father-son duo can be seen having fun time while enjoying their cycling time.

Sharing the photos, he penned a message, which read, "You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you've made sure I'm never bored. Happy Birthday my boy."

Further extending the wishes, Kajol wished her "little man" in a special way.

Dressed in traditional wear, Kajol and Yug posed for the camera.

"Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the best thing in the whole wide world..May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love u @yug_dvgn," Kajol captioned the post.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'Raid 2'.

He is gearing up for 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Ajay also has an action comedy 'Son of Sardaar' in his kitty.

Kajol, on the other hand, is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Additionally, Kajol will star in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'.

