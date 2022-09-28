Akansha Dayanand - following the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra

Akansha Dayanand is the epitome of how hard work, devotion, and passion can lead to success. The journey of a young Patna girl who had enormous hopes of being a successful actor and model in Mumbai is undoubtedly an inspiration to all those who aspire to achieve great things in life.



Early Life of Akansha Dayanand

Akansha was born in Patna, Bihar into a high profile family. Her parents are open minded and never stop her from doing whatever she wants. There are not many restrictions in her life. She was, is, and will always be a free bird. During her school days, Akansha Dayanand used to participate in various sports and games extra curricular activities and that is when her love for fitness began to rise. Even today, she is a fitness freak and a regular at gym, Yoga, and exercise. In her early days, only her close friends and family knew that she had a great desire to become a model and actress in Mumbai. At that time, not many people could predict that this glamorous dream would soon become a reality. When most people would only think, she took action towards making her career as a model and Actor. Despite being from a non filmy background, she has successfully made a name for herself in the industry.

Journey to the glam world

Akansha Dayanand was born in Bihar, a region where the youth still find the fashion and entertainment business to be fairly far away. She rose to stardom at a young age and is now regarded as an inspiration for young people in Bihar. Akansha's transition from a normal Patna girl to a successful model and a social media sensation has been nothing short of an emotional roller coaster. Akansha Dayanand is currently a hot and trending topic on the internet, but this did not come easy. Like most stories, Akansha also had her share of struggles. She was motivated by passion and a dream, unlike some people who may have been motivated by money. She was very clear about her goals and the steps she needed to take to achieve them. She was willing to take chances and meet obstacles head-on."You must be able to tolerate criticism, have a long-term perspective, and be aware of your strengths if you want to succeed in life," she believes.

Akansha Dayanand Goes Viral

Recently, Akansha’s pic went viral on the internet. India’s biggest meme pages like Naughty world, 69.flix, the comedy villa, tharki gyan, the naughty trolls, idiotic nation and many more featured her and this made her an overnight social media sensation. She gained thousands of new followers on the internet after she went viral on these biggest Meme pages. She rapidly expanded her fan base and overnight acquired thousands of fans. The majority of these new supporters are young people from India who admire their role model and view Akansha's journey as an example of success. She has garnered fame everywhere, whether it is in the world of memes or the world of glitz. Today, Akansha Dayanand is a well-known face in the modelling and glamour worlds.

Hard-work is the key to success

Akansha Dayanand has made over 100 appearances as a top model on various ramp and modelling shows, in addition to appearing in numerous commercials.

Not only that, but Akansha Dayanand is also a well-known Instagram influencer who has worked with many businesses on fruitful initiatives.

Akansha Dayanand is indeed the girl of choice for practically all businesses and designers when it comes to their promotional campaigns.

Biggest brands and designers in India approach her for brand collaborations.

Now she is moving her career into the world of acting.

She recently walked for some big brands and got huge fame and success.

Mantra of success

“One should be confident in what they do and should be able to showcase their strengths,” said Akansha when asked about her message to the aspiring actors and models. “Being a model is not a 9 to 5 job. If you really want success then be ready to work not only during odd hours but also prepare yourself for different kinds of work,” she adds. Akansha says that people think that being a model is easy and that it’s all about looking good, but it is not. She says that being a model is a difficult job and one cannot become a model just because one is beautiful. It’s important to have the right physique, be confident, and be willing to work hard.

Priyanka Chopra is the role model for Akansha Dayanand

In India, especially if you are from a small town, it is difficult to reach such great success, let alone in the glamorous world. Akansha Dayanand is the youth symbol for the people of Bihar state in India because of this. One of her followers commented on his Instagram story, "It feels nice when someone from among you reaches big recognition." Priyanka Chopra is one of the leading prominent actresses in Bollywood film fraternity. She is known for her beauty, talent, success, and early achievements in life. After getting crowned Miss World Pageant in 2000, the stars were highly in her favour for stardom. A girl who once lacked the confidence to win is the international inspiration to many today, including Akansha Dayanand. It’s significant for Bihar that Akansha has succeeded at such a young age. Her appearance on the biggest Instagram accounts has made her known as a “viral girl” among the majority of Indians. Akansha Dayanand – the girl who went viral recently on Instagram – is certainly one of the most popular and trending female models in India. With 100’s of her modelling shows and advertisements to her name, she has managed to become the go-to-girl for almost every big brand. Having achieved a lot in her modeling career, she has plans for a smash hit entry into Bollywood too.