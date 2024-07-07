Akshara Singh, Anshuman Rajput amp up expectations for 'Mohini' song release

Patna, July 7 Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Anshuman Singh Rajput raise expectations for a heartbreaking love track titled 'Mohini'.

The makers shared the teaser of the song, 'Mohini', which will be released on Monday.

Akshara, who has sung the song, took to Instagram stories on Sunday to re-share the teaser.

The song is presented by 'Icon Bhojpuri Bawaal.'

The teaser, which was released on the official YouTube channel of Icon Bhojpuri Bawal, features Akshara alongside Anshuman Rajput.

In 'Mohini', Akshara showcases her singing and acting talents.

The actress said: "I am happy that my new song 'Mohini' is in front of all of you. I hope the audience will like this song. Its teaser is out, and the song will be released on July 8 at 7 a.m."

The song is written by Vinay Bihari, and the music director is Madhukar Anand.

The Director of Photography (DOP) is Venkatesh Mahesh, and the choreographers are Vishal Gupta and Suraj.

Meanwhile, Akshara was last seen in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

She has previously worked on projects like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'. She also participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Akshara has been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. She played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show.

On the professional front, Anshuman has worked in the multi-starrer film 'Border'. He has also starred in Zee Ganga's show 'Mitwa'.

