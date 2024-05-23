Aksharabhyasam ritual performed for 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty's daughter at Divya Kshetra Hariharapura temple

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 : 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty recently paid a visit to the famous Divya Kshetra Hariharapura temple with family.

Sharing the pictures from his sacred visit, Rishab informed that "Aksharabhyasam" ceremony was performed for his daughter at the temple. 'Aksharabhyasam' or 'Vidyarambham' is a traditional religious function in which children are introduced to the world of alphabets. It is their first step towards formal education.

" From Little Steps to Little Words...We are blessed to share with you that, by the grace of Shri Sharadambe, our little girl's 'Akshara Abhyasa' ceremony was fulfilled #Blessed #SringeriSharadamba," he wrote.

Rishabh was accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently focussing on the prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands. Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly.

Reportedly, a massive set has been built with the help of 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and stunt masters for one of the schedules of 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

The film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area. The makers have not disclosed further information about the upcoming mythological thriller.

