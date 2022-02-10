Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj to release on June 10

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil new motion posters of himself, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt from Prithviraj. Along with each of the grand posters, the actor announced the release date of the film. Prithviraj will now release in theatres on June 10, 2022. The film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan.

महान सम्राट की पुण्य स्मृति, रुपहले पर्दे पर 10 जून से!

The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

@ManushiChhillar@duttsanjay@SonuSood#DrChandraprakashDwivedi@yrf#YRF50#Prithviraj10thJunepic.twitter.com/RmRFhu1P2Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2022

For his character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay wrote, “Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic).”Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Sharing Manushi's Princess Sanyogita character poster, Akshay wrote, "Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic).Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.