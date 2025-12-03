Akshay Kumar arrives in Jodhpur, calls Rajasthan a "beautiful place"

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has arrived for an event in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

While talking to the media, Akshay Kumar appreciated the beauty of Rajasthan, saying, "Rajasthan is a very beautiful place. I came to Jodhpur for a performance." The 'Kesari' actor wore an all-black kurta and pyjama during the visit.

Recently, Akshay Kumar met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the Chief Minister's residence.

Praising the state government, Akshay said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Rajasthan is rapidly reaching new heights. He said unprecedented work has been done in solar energy.

Akshay also appreciated Jaipur's infrastructure, noting that it has undergone significant changes.

Sharing an anecdote from a past shoot, Akshay recalled an incident at Chomu Palace. "This isn't my first time here. I've shot around ten films in Rajasthan during my career," he told ANI.

The ace star added that Rajasthan's warm and welcoming atmosphere is unique. If anyone wants to learn hospitality, they should learn from here.

"I was telling our Chief Minister a short story. Once, while shooting at Chomu Palace, I went out to exercise at 4:30 in the morning, as I usually do. It was quite cold. A watchman saw me, took off his blanket and said, 'Please take this, you are our guest.' The hospitality here is truly amazing," he said.

He praised the state government's decisions on preserving historical buildings.

The actor said he has shot many films across Rajasthan and will continue to come to the state for future shoots.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan.

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, late actor Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles. The shooting of the movie has been completed.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 2, 2026.

Apart from that, the actor is currently shooting for the film 'Haiwaan', which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Priyadarshan also directs it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor