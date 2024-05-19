Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi wrap up Rajasthan schedule of 'Jolly LLB 3', shares fun BTS video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with co-star Arshad Warsi. Kumar and Warsi are seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for 'Welcome 3'.

Previously, Akshay shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande.

Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios@baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika are also a part of the 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor