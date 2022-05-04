Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood; YRF unveils special Prithviraj poster

Akshay Kumar recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry as his debut film Saugandh was released in 1991 and now the actor is gearing up for his next film Prithviraj based on life and valour of the fearless and mighty Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. On the special occassion, YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster.

In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar entering a room where he is being asked to unveil a poster that is covered with red cloth. The moment he removed the red cloth he was taken by surprise to witness a new poster of Prithviraj. If you look at the poster carefully you will witness all of Khiladi Kumar’s film posters inside. Akshay is seen saying, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”Talking about the upcoming historical, Akshay is essaying the titular role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.

