Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.21 Crore for Haji Ali Dargah Renovation Project

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar generously donated Rs 1.21 Crore for Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah Renovation Project after his recent visit. He is being praised for her generous deed.

With the renovation of Haji Ali Dargah underway, Padmashri Akshay Kumar, a devoted Mumbaikar, quickly stepped forward to contribute. On Thursday, he committed Rs 1,21,00,000 towards the costs.

Bollywood Super Star Padmashri @akshaykumar generously took the responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to ₹1,21,00,000/- for the renovation work underway of Haji Ali Dargah. It was my honor as Managing Trustee with my entire team to welcomed the… pic.twitter.com/CDWKyKUrt1 — Suhail Khandwani (@syk_8282) August 8, 2024

He was warmly welcomed by Mr. Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of the Haji Ali Dargah Trust and Mahim Dargah Trust, along with his team. We offer prayers for his late parents, Aruna Bhatia and Hari Om Bhatia, and express our heartfelt gratitude. "We pray for our country's prosperity and for peace and harmony to prevail," stated Mohammad Ahmed Taher, Administrative Officer of Haji Ali Trust.

Several pictures of the actor seeking blessings at the Dargah have gone viral, including one where he was honored by the Trust for his generous contribution.