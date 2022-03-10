Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' goes on floor

On Thursday, director Raj Mehta and Dharma Movies announced that Selfiee has officially gone on floors. To celebrate the occasion, Emraan took to social media to share his own selfie. Whereas, director Raj Mehta penned a heartfelt note for his producers Karan Johar and Apporva Mehta as well as his core team. Taking to social media, Mehta shared photos from the set pooja which also included the film's official clapperboard.

He wrote, "As I begin another journey, there are a few people I have to thank! @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 for placing their trust in me one more time and being the best bosses EVER. @akshaykumar for letting me collaborate with him again and being a guiding light. @shashankkhaitan for always being there, absolutely selflessly. @therealemraan for being a part of this journey and placing his belief in the story. Couple of other important people to be named a bit later. My entire team, my strength, my core. So, so blessed to be doing what I love the most. Let’s get this party started, shall we? #Selfiee #Gratitude."

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor."Selfiee" is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.The film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.