Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

Mumbai, June 5 Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar was seen at Jama Masjid in Delhi as he is shooting for his upcoming film.

A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday, where the actor, who is dressed in grey shirt and dark blue pants paired with sunglasses, was pictured near Jama Masjid.

He was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans were seen at the location to get a glimpse of the actor.

As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to took him to his car.

Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled 'Shankara', for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand.

