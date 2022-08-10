Akshay Kumar Grooves With Specially-abled Fan During Raksha Bandhan Promotions

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up to bring forward a heart-touching family drama story in the forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan.On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared an inspiring video of a fan named Vinod Thakur whom he met during the promotions of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. In the video, Vinod is seen performing on the song Sauda Khara Khara from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz.

As Vinod begins dancing he's joined by Akshay who grooves with him while cheering for his fan. In the end, he also gives a warm hug to Vinod.Sharing the clip, Akshay penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Being an actor, I meet tons of people every day but few make such an impression. Met one such person, Vinod Thakur yesterday during #RakshaBandhan promotions in Delhi. Your spirit is so pure and inspiring. (sic)"Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and has been produced by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios.