Akshay Kumar looks impressive as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his Marathi debut Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video from his upcoming period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.In the clip posted on Instagram Reels, Akshay can be seen walking towards the camera, while a jubilant song with the slogan, 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' plays. He has also captioned his post, 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'.The Marathi film also stars Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, which is produced by Vaseem Qureshi, will release in theatres on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality.

Earlier, in the day, Akshay shared an Instagram post about his first day on set, putting up a photograph of himself with folded hands before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait. He wrote, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jisme Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hain. Mein unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega (today I begin the shoot of Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat in which I am blessed to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will try to take inspiration from his life as well as the blessings of Mother Jijau for it! Send us your blessings).Akshay was last seen in the film Ram Setu which was released in October. He recently had a cameo in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero which is out in theatres.